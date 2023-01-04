Watch Now
MLK Day celebrations set to return in Tallahassee

Talgov.com
Posted at 1:57 PM, Jan 04, 2023
The City of Tallahassee's annual MLK Day celebrations are set to return this year on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan. 16.

The day-long celebrations take place in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his dedication to the pursuit of social justice and equality, according to the City.

The events include:

  • MLK Day Parade, taking place along N. Monroe Street from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • 23rd annual Day of Dialogue
  • 9th annual MLK Day Festival, taking place at Cascades Park

More details regarding the festival have not been released yet.

