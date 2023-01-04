MLK Day celebrations set to return in Tallahassee

The City of Tallahassee's annual MLK Day celebrations are set to return this year on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan. 16.

The day-long celebrations take place in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his dedication to the pursuit of social justice and equality, according to the City.

The events include:



MLK Day Parade, taking place along N. Monroe Street from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

23rd annual Day of Dialogue

9th annual MLK Day Festival, taking place at Cascades Park

More details regarding the festival have not been released yet.

