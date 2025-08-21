The City of St Marks voted to increase water usage to help neighbors financially

ST. MARKS, Fla. (WTXL) — The City of St. Marks City Council voted yes to Resolution 2025-23 to temporarily increase the water utility usage amount.



The decision was made to help residents with their water utility bill.

This is a temporary raise till the city can conduct a rate study.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The city recently announced a water utility adjustment to help give some financial relief to residents.

At the August 14th city commission meeting, the council voted to raise the consumption amount for residents before additional charges apply.

It expanded from 3,000 to 5,000 gallons for its base rate of $48.67. Rates for usage above 5,000 gallons remain unchanged.

However, this rate increase is only a temporary increase until the city completes a rate study. After a study is conducted with the Florida Rural Water Association, a new resolution will be adopted.

I reached out to the city for further information on this, but they declined my request. I'll keep following this story and keep you all updated.

