The annual Sopchoppy Depot Days is a festival to not only boost moral, but also the local economy

SOPCHOPPY, Fla. (WTXL) — Sopchoppy Depot days is just a few short days away and you're welcome to join in the fun. However, this isn't just a fun way to get out of the house, but a way to support our neighborhood.



Discover Sopchoppy will host it's annual Depot Days on Sept. 13th from 9 am to 1 pm.

Organizers and vendors say it's a fun way to support our local businesses.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Sopchoppy is a tight-knit community where everyone knows and supports everyone. So having festivities like Depot Days is a way to bring the community closer and welcome others to our neighborhood.

Neighbors say that Depot Days and other occasions like it benefit more than just the local community but local vendors across Wakulla.

"Sopchoppy is a special place. The history and the amount of art and things that have come out of Sopchoppy is absolutely amazing," said Cory benedict, the Depot Days host.

Sopchoppy has a rich history with the train depot, and Depot Days is their way to honor it.

"But the railroad came right through here, and it was a source of revenue for many people back in the day. The actual depot has been preserved and restored, and it is full of history," explained Benedict.

This function happens annually, and the community loves it as it shows what Sopchoppy has to offer. They expect about 8-10 thousand people who'll come out for the day. With these crowds, local vendors and businesses say these festivals bring more business during a slower time such as now.

"A lot of times, money right now is just going straight to bills, not so much profit," said Alex Hester, co-owner of Two Dads One Truck. "So, events like this kind of give us a little, you know, a little push forward money-wise versus just the day-to-day income. So, yeah, we definitely love events like this."

However, Hester says that depot days and other occasions like it can also benefit them after the fact. This is due to people enjoying their products and reaching out to come to their future functions.

Benedict says, regardless if Sopchoppy is having a festival, everyone is welcome to visit anytime.

