Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

TFD puts out fire on Meridian Road on Saturday

One person sent to hospital
items.[0].image.alt
stock
fire
fire
Posted at 11:40 AM, Jan 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-10 11:40:17-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a residential fire late Saturday night.

According to a report provided by the Tallahassee Fire Department, it arrived to a multi-residential structure fire on the 2000 block of Meridian Road.

Its crews arrived and found a second story apartment with heavy smoke showing.

TFD notes its first unit on the scene worked to put out a fire in the kitchen and searched the building for occupants.

One person was found inside the building. The individual was removed from the building. TFD noted the individual was suffering from smoke inhalation and was sent to an area hospital.

TFD notes the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming