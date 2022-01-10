TFD puts out fire on Meridian Road on Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a residential fire late Saturday night.

According to a report provided by the Tallahassee Fire Department, it arrived to a multi-residential structure fire on the 2000 block of Meridian Road.

Its crews arrived and found a second story apartment with heavy smoke showing.

TFD notes its first unit on the scene worked to put out a fire in the kitchen and searched the building for occupants.

One person was found inside the building. The individual was removed from the building. TFD noted the individual was suffering from smoke inhalation and was sent to an area hospital.

TFD notes the fire remains under investigation.