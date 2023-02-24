TCC's 2023 Cleaver and Cork cooks up student success

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Community College's eighth annual Cleaver and Cork experience gets off to a bubbly start this weekend.

"We start this Sunday with the progressive cocktail party — 5 restaurants around Tallahassee, so fun," exclaims TTC Foundation Executive Director Heather Mitchell.

The event centers around a signature dinner, and with "450 people, it's the largest one we've ever done," Mitchell said. It lasts all the way through next weekend's Food and Wine Festival. "It's gonna be a packed event. We have 75 tasting tents."

Each year, they bring in a high profile chef to share unique inspiration.

"This year, we are excited to bring Iron Chef Michael Symon. He's a Greek Sicilian who does barbecue," Mitchell said.

The scrumptious experience delivers its greatest benefits to TCC students. "Every ticket that is purchased for the food and wine festival happening on March 4th supports 1 hour credit of class for students," Mitchell said.

ABC27 spoke with students who've found their niche in one of TCC's unique programs, like freshman Aliya Salce, who said, "I am currently on scholarship for being on the forensics team full time and it has helped me immensely." Her peer, Cassidy Cummings, spoke highly of the professor who helped connect him with scholarship funds. "Just like, having someone who believes in me like that much, who says I will put money into you ... that's important to me," Cummings said. He and his teammates aim towards lofty career goals. Pamel Healy is also on the team, while being dual enrolled at FSU. She says, "I would love to be an international human rights lawyer, and eventually maybe work in the Hague, if possible, for the ICC."

Organizers hope to surpass last year's total of nearly $90,000, which means they'll need you to serve up plenty of support and bring your biggest appetite.

