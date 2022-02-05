TCC one of 5 colleges in Florida to create new charter school

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Community College is about to enter into a new era.

The State of Florida recently announced TCC will be one of five colleges in the state to have a charter school.

"The focus of this is a little different than your average charter school," said Jim Murdaugh, President of TCC.

The college is about to open a new chapter. In fact, TCC is one of five colleges in the state of Florida that will host a charter school for high schoolers. One that focuses on STEM.

"The focus of this is a little different than your average charter school," said Murdaugh. "This one is a focus on helping students graduate with both their high school diploma and an associate in science degree in STEM-related fields."

Governor Ron Desantis made the announcement this week. TCC will get $2 million from the state. Murdaugh said the money will be used to make sure the campus is squared away with its technology infrastructure.

"The idea is that Florida economy needs talent and we have more jobs looking for people than people looking for jobs," said Henry Mack, Senior Chancellor at the Florida Department of Education.

According to Mack, there's a need for IT and cybersecurity in Leon and Wakulla County. The charter school at TCC will offer courses on both subjects for students who attend.

"TCC is rightly listening to local businesses and trying to figure out what they can do to meet industry needs in North Florida," added Mack.

Not only are these jobs in demand, but they offer a high-paying salary.

"If you have an associate science degree in cyber security, you can walk out of this institution and make $100,000," said Murdaugh.

TCC said it's in the early stages of planning. Both the college and the Florida Department of Education will meet to discuss the charter school within the month.