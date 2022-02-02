Watch
Tallahassee Community College receives funding to establish a charter school

TCC one of five community colleges selected
Photo: University of Florida
Tallahassee Community College
Posted at 6:32 PM, Feb 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-02 18:32:50-05

(WTXL) — Tallahassee Community College was awarded funding to create a charter school.

TCC is set to receive $10 million as part of the creation and operation of Career and Technical Education (CTE) charter school.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday at a press conference at Santa Fe College in Gainesville that TCC was one of five community colleges in the state given the opportunity to establish a charter school.

The mission of the program is to create a career and technical education charter school on its campus.

“There are many details still left to be determined, but I am very excited about the possibility of creating a charter school at our College and am grateful to Governor DeSantis for his support,” said Tallahassee Community College president Jim Murdaugh in a statement. “We will be engaging our campus community in conversations to help design a successful high school at TCC.”

According to the press release, funding to prepare for the launch of charter schools on five Florida college campuses is being provided as part of $3.5 billion dollars that Florida has invested in workforce education over the past several years.

TCC will be joined by Miami-Dade, Santa Fe, Northwest Florida State and St. Pete colleges in the initiative.

