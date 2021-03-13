TCAC hosts community engagement event at Holton Street Apartments

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A group of Tallahassee activists are coming together this weekend to show support for people in low-income neighborhoods.

The Tallahassee Community Action Committee hosted its second community engagement event Saturday. People at Holton Street Apartments were greeted with music, free food and raffle giveaways.

The group said their hope is to build bonds with the people they often find themselves representing at demonstrations.

"All of us feel forgotten," said TCAC Co-founder Trish Brown. "None of these things ever happen in our community. It's about trying to show love and lifting the folks that we care about. These are our taxpayers. These are our children, our friends our family and they need to be lifted up."

Brown said they picked the apartment complex specifically because they knew people need help there.

"Holton Street apartments, like so many of the communities in Tallahassee, are poverty-impacted, disenfranchised and marginalized. So it's about having community people be engaged with us," said Brown.

The group also gave out information on rent and utility help. TCAC says they hope to organize events like this once a quarter.