Taylor County: Mandatory evacuation in place for coastal, low-lying areas

Posted at 3:10 PM, Jul 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-06 15:10:44-04

TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Taylor County Sheriff's Office Division of Emergency Management issued a mandatory evacuation order of coastal and low-lying areas.

The National Weather Service issued a storm surge warning of three to five feet for Taylor County's coastline.

TCSO advises residents to pick up any loose items that may become inundated or become projectiles.

A pet-friendly shelter is currently open at Taylor County Elementary School. Residents seeking shelter are asked to bring their medications as well as bedding.

