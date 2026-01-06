Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Taylor County High School to activate metal detectors on campus Tuesday

Students and visitors will have to pass through the detectors before they go onto the campus.
WTXL
PERRY, Fla. (WTXL) — Students and visitors at Taylor County High School will have to pass through a metal detector before going on campus starting Tuesday.

District administration announced the change on social media back in November as part of efforts to "maintain a secure environment." That announcement also said Taylor County Middle School would also get the detectors.

The district called the initiative "an additional layer of protection" and prevent unsafe items from entering the buildings. The district added the change was "not a reflection of distrust."

School board members in Leon County have considered similar detection methods in recent months.

Back in November, we told you how the district was using an AI software in their security cameras to detect weapons on school campuses.

Leon County was also picked for a state drone pilot program, designed to detect weapons and prevent potential school shootings.

