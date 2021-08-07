Taylor County Emergency Management helping residents escape flood waters

STEINHATCHEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tuesday afternoon, over five people were rescued from River Rd. in Steinhatchee with some parts of this road water is up to four or five feet.

The Taylor County Sheriff's Office and Emergency Management have been using military style Zodiaks the county uses for rescue efforts during hurricanes. Emergency management says there are still people in there homes refusing to leave, Taylor County does not have a mandatory evacuation right now, instead they are letting people make the decision as to stay or go.

River Road isn't the only area in Steinhatchee that is seeing problems. All down Highway 51 homes are underwater, and heavy machinery is being used to drag out valuables like vehicles or boats.

John Louk is in charge of Emergency Management, he says the river levels should crest at 24 feet by tomorrow morning, but he's advising all residents near the area to make appropriate decisions when it comes to the record high floods.

"We just want everybody to use good judgment and to take precautions to take care of their families and don't wait until the water gets too high to try and get out," said Louk.

And tonight if you're in Taylor County you can pick up sandbags to help protect your home, one is at the Taylor County Road Department at 587 Highway 27 East, Perry, Fla. 32347 and the other is at the Steinhatchee Roll-Off at 29649 Beach Road, Steinhatchee, Fla. 32348.