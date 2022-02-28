Watch
Taylor County Deputy condition continues to improve

Posted at 3:20 PM, Feb 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-28 15:21:15-05

TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. — Taylor County Sheriff's Deputy Troy Anderson got a visit from his K-9 coworker Sunday.

The sheriff's department shared an update from Anderson's wife on Facebook that showed Atlas, Anderson's K-9, holding his hand in the hospital.

The update also stated that Anderson "is still improving" and would be undergoing surgery today. Anderson's wife and the Taylor County Sheriff's Office are asking for prayers from the community.

Deputy Anderson was wounded in the line of duty last week after a routine traffic stop. The suspect, Gregory Ryan Miedema, was later killed during a home invasion attempt in Dixie County.

