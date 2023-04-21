Tasty Pastry celebrates 60 years of sweet success

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Opening a business is a big accomplishment, but keeping it thriving for decades is a tall order. That is why congratulations are in order for Tallahassee's oldest bakery, Tasty Pastry, celebrating sixty years of serving sweet treats in the capital city.

"Well we've been at this location for 35 years before that we were across the street in the Market Square for 10 years," explained second generation owner Mark Cross. He and his sibling now keeps the bakery booming, following in the footsteps of his parents, Mitch and Hortencia Cross.

"Well our dad was very a stickler for detail. And he was certified as a master Baker. And so I learned from I learned how to bake from a young age," Cross said. Henow creates a family atmosphere of his own within Tasty Pastry, which he says is one of the main ingredients of their success. "We have just been fortunate to have a a loyal and and long time staff that are also interested in producing quality baked goods."

One of those staff members is baker William Johnson, who's been with Tasty Pastry for 14 years. He says baking with Tasty Pastry brings him a unique sense of fulfillment.

"I feel like I'm more of a part of the community than someone who works for more of a corporate style because this is a local business, it's owned by real people local people," Johnson said. "I'm contributing to the happiness in the community because, well, we have smiles leaving here."

Sierra Lacivita is one of their smiling customers. "The pastries are amazing, and it's unmatched of anywhere else in Tallahassee," she says, and she's noticed their longevity. "Tallahassee has been growing so much over the past few years since I moved here, and it's just amazing to see that they're still doing well."

Notably, Tasty Pastry has survived two moves and a pandemic. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 20% of new businesses fail within two years, 45 percent within five years, and 65% in the first 10 years, placing Tasty Pastry in the upper crust of success. In a way, cross says that success is baked into their business model. "It's always been we bake quality baked goods and sell them to the public," Cross says, "and we kind of have a culture of quality in our products and our production."

But, when asked what keeps them rising to the top, he says, "The secret ingredient is, I think a lot of community support. ... That's the secret, I guess you'd say, is serving the customers and doing it well so they can come back day after day."

You can celebrate with Tasty Pastry Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to noon at their 1355 Market Street location. They'll have free cupcakes, face-painting with Spiderman and Elsa, and a $100 dollar gift card for their 60th customer of the day.