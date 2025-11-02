Talquin issues Discolored Water Advisory for Bradfordville system customers

Talquin says neighbors in Killearn Lakes and Golden Eagle may notice discolored water coming out of their faucets.

They say a water main break in the Bradfordville Water System could cause neighbors' tap water to appear discolored.

If you notice this, Talquin says you should not use, consume, or boil the water until it has cleared. They say washing clothes in the discolored water could stain garments. Neighbors should run water from the bathtub or an outside spigot until their water is clear again.

The utility is flushing the water lines in the area to address the issue. Customers should contact Talquin if their water is discolored.

