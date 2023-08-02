Tallahassee's homicides: City leaders responds to three deadly shootings in 24 hrs

The Capital City is in mourning after it records three homicides in 24 hrs. City leaders are advocating for community members to join the fight against gun violence.

All shootings happened in the Northwest Tallahassee area and were near Tallahassee’s affiliate of the National Urban League.

The shootings have sparked conversations about ending senseless gun violence and despite their frequency, Curtis Taylor, President of the Tallahassee Chapter of the Urban League remains hopeful and is committed to moving the community forward.

Taylors says, “The urban league we gonna continue to stay in the trenches. Continue the battle. Continue to do whatever we need to do to continue to try to turn this around where we can all live in safe neighborhoods.”

According to Tallahassee Police Department all three homicides are still under investigation.

