Tallahassee's first Dessert Fest brings community together for sweet fun

Tallahassee hosted its first-ever Dessert Fest.

Organizers aimed to support small businesses.

Watch the video to see some of the sweet treats.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Sugar, smiles, and sweet surprises were all on display at Tallahassee’s first-ever Dessert Fest — a family-friendly event where calories are a myth and taste buds take center stage.

Held at the TSC Student Union, the event featured samples from local bakers and chefs, a dessert-themed scavenger hunt, and even a kiddie judging panel.

Event organizers Terrisa and Jeremy Anderson came up with the idea as a way to celebrate the long-awaited birth of their daughter.

The couple says they wanted to create something that supported small businesses while staying affordable for the community.

“Considering the economics and the state of our economy, we definitely wanted to make sure that prices were affordable so that, you know, everyone can still come and just have a good time,” Terrisa said.

Attendees received tickets and a to-go container to sample treats from a wide range of local small businesses.

TSU student Alincia Ferdinand says she rarely attends events — but she’s glad she made an exception for this one.

“I met people from different cultures. I got to taste different foods I never tasted before, so it’s like the amount of money I spent compared to all the stuff I learned and felt today — nothing can compare to that,” Ferdinand said.

And if you missed this one, organizers say they’re already cooking up plans for next year.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.