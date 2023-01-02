Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Tallahassee Urban League, Geneva's Garden Food Pantry seek donations

Two organization in Tallahassee plan to give back to the French Town Community
Geneva's Garden Food pantry is calling on the community for volunteers and donations of non-perishable food items for its annual food drive in collaboration with Tallahassee Urban League.
Posted at 6:22 PM, Jan 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-02 18:22:09-05

TALLAHASSEE, FL — Geneva's Garden Food Pantry is calling on the community for volunteers and donations of non-perishable food items for its annual food drive in collaboration with Tallahassee Urban League.

Curtis Taylor, President with the Tallahassee Urban League, says this will benefit the French town community.

"So many people lost their jobs, so many people had a reduction of income, some people passed away cause of COVID and if left it lot of family where do I turn making decision do I go out and pay the light bill of do I go out and get food?" said Taylor.

Allan Speed, lead organizer of Geneva's Garden, says this event is more than a food drive but a continuation of giving back to the community.

"This event is carrying on the legacy of an elder in our community, a past elder Geneva Speed who use to like to reach out and feed the underprivileged and the community and keep everybody together and fed," Speed said.

Geneva's Garden will be collaborating with the Tallahassee Urban league for this upcoming event, and Speed says they are in great need of food to make things function.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming