Tallahassee Urban League, Geneva's Garden Food Pantry seek donations

TALLAHASSEE, FL — Geneva's Garden Food Pantry is calling on the community for volunteers and donations of non-perishable food items for its annual food drive in collaboration with Tallahassee Urban League.

Curtis Taylor, President with the Tallahassee Urban League, says this will benefit the French town community.

"So many people lost their jobs, so many people had a reduction of income, some people passed away cause of COVID and if left it lot of family where do I turn making decision do I go out and pay the light bill of do I go out and get food?" said Taylor.

Allan Speed, lead organizer of Geneva's Garden, says this event is more than a food drive but a continuation of giving back to the community.

"This event is carrying on the legacy of an elder in our community, a past elder Geneva Speed who use to like to reach out and feed the underprivileged and the community and keep everybody together and fed," Speed said.

Geneva's Garden will be collaborating with the Tallahassee Urban league for this upcoming event, and Speed says they are in great need of food to make things function.

