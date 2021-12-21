Tallahassee staple Bicycle House might be moving locations

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Bicycle House is a staple of the Tallahassee community, serving the less fortunate for over a decade, providing bikes and repairs at no cost to people in need.

Now, their founder says they have to move locations.

The founder of Bicycle House, Scot Benton, told ABC 27 no matter the outcome of this potential move, the future of its operation is certain. They're not going anywhere.

"Yes, there is no question we are going to keep doing this."

Scot Benton has been giving bikes to countless people in the Tallahassee community over the last decade. The nonprofit's goal is to get people in need back on the road…He told ABC 27 back in April.

"What we teach and what we preach is participation and interaction that's what's important to us."

Now, Benton says they have to move out of their location at Myers Commercial Park because the property has been sold. However, the attorney representing the ownership group of Myers Commercial Park says that "the property has been listed for sale but no sale on the property has been closed."

Benton is working on the future vision of Bicycle House like developmental concepts, renderings, and where to get the financing to do all of this if they have to move.

"I have several plans that I'm working on that I have to tweak."

And, the community is starting to rally together on social media to help Benton find new places to run the Bicycle House. In the meantime, he wants to make sure everyone knows...

"We are still open so if anyone knows anyone that needs our services we are still available."

Hundreds of volunteers support the organization by helping fix bikes and they're always looking for more especially with a potential move pending.

Benton says they have nine months to one year to move out of the Myers Commercial Park location.