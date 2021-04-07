Bicycle House helping those in need get around with free bikes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Bikes are constantly coming and going at the Bicylce House in Tallahassee.

In order to keep the community bike shop running, Benton has been living a frugal lifestyle

"We made the sacrafice to not have a car so that we could afford to do this," Benton said about him and his wife Cassie.

Benton said he wanted to provide a service that not only provides people who need bikes, but to also teach them how to be their own mechanic.

"We say okay, if you want to do that, then you become a volunteer," said Benton. "We're just all about getting people on the road."

You wouldn't be working on just your bike, you'd be helping many of the other people who are in need of help to get back on the road.

"What we teach, or what we preach I guess, is interaction and participation. That's what's important to us," said Benton.

The Bicycle House is getting people like Parker Sorenson and his wife on two wheels so they can go on rides with their two sons.

"I'm a graduate student, so I don't have a whole lot of money, so something that doesn't cost us anything is really fantastic," said Sorenson.

Beginning March 1, Scot and his wife will be riding 100 miles a day to help raise awareness for biking to work during National Bike Month.

The Bicycle house runs strictly off of donations, so if you have a bike that you want to give, or are interested in helping the cause, click here.