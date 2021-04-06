Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Tallahassee Police search for missing teenage boy

Posted at 4:46 PM, Apr 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-06 16:46:45-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department's Special Victims Unit is asking for information about a missing teenage boy.

16-year-old Dejaun Peterson was last seen on April 4 in the 800 block of Gamble Street.

Peterson is 6'1", medium build, with black dreadlocks.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue short-sleeved shirt, black Reebok sweatpants, and red, white, and blue Champion flip flops.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tallahassee Police Department at (850) 891-4200.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nnlw.png

News Literacy Project