Tallahassee Police Department obtained 45 firearms in June

Photo: City of Tallahassee Police Department / Facebook
Posted at 4:54 PM, Jul 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-05 16:56:27-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department announced Friday the number of firearms it obtained during the month of June.

TPD says it obtained 45 guns last month.

The police department notes the guns were surrendered, collected for evidence, or they were impounded after it was determined they were possessed illegally.

In May, TPD obtained 59 firearms.

ABC 27’s unofficial count notes that the Tallahassee Police Department has obtained 305 firearms since the beginning of the year.

June was the second consecutive month of a decline of firearms obtained by the department since the year-to-date high of 69 guns seized in April.

