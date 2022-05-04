Nearly 70 guns obtained by Tallahassee Police Department in April

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department announced Tuesday the number of firearms it obtained during the month of April 2022.

TPD says it obtained 69 guns last month.

The Tallahassee Police Department added the guns were surrendered, collected for evidence, or they were impounded after it was determined they were possessed illegally.

An unofficial count by ABC 27 shows the department has obtained 201 firearms this year.

ABC 27's unofficial count shows April was the second consecutive month the Tallahassee Police Department had an increase of firearms it obtained.

TPD stresses it wants to continue to encourage all citizens to remember the importance of safe gun ownership, remove all firearms from vehicles and lock guns away for safekeeping.