Tallahassee Police Department: Missing person found dead at Miccosukee Greenway

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department released an update on a missing person Friday afternoon.

According to TPD, Christopher Ellis was found dead around 11 a.m. Friday at the Miccosukee Greenway; on the 4600 block of Miccosukee Road.

The police department notes early results appear that neither a criminal act nor foul play is suspected in the incident.

Ellis was 26 years old when he was last seen April 22.

The Tallahassee Police Department notes he was last seen on the 1700 block of Hermitage Boulevard. His vehicle was located on the 2600 block of Miccosukee Road.

Two days later, he was reported missing by the Tallahassee Police Department.

TPD notes the investigation is active and open and an autopsy is expected to be conducted.