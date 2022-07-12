TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — On Tuesday, the Tallahassee Police Department (TPD) arrested an adult female in connection to a fatal crash that occurred on May 19, just before midnight, at the intersection of West Tennessee and Basin streets.

Following a thorough investigation, it was determined the victim and the suspect were traveling westbound on West Tennessee Street at a high rate of speed moments before the crash.

The victim, an adult female, was sideswiped by the arrestee and lost control before crashing into a utility pole.

The victim sustained life-threatening injuries and succumbed to her injuries on scene.

Detectives developed probable cause and after consultation with the State Attorney’s Office, warrants were obtained for the arrestee, who was taken into custody without incident.

Vonetria Noble was charged with DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide.

TPD’s Traffic Homicide Unit worked tirelessly to bring closure to the victim’s family in this case and reminds you to drive responsibly. Operating a motor vehicle is a privilege and must be done so sensibly.

If you witness a crash or see individuals driving erratically, please call the Consolidated Dispatch Agency at 850-606-5800.

You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.