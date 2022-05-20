Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Woman dies in three-vehicle accident on Tennessee Street early Friday morning

Two others treated at hospital
Fatal Accident
MGN Online
Fatal Accident
Fatal Accident
Posted at 11:47 AM, May 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-20 11:47:01-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — One person is dead following a multi-vehicle accident near the intersection of Stadium Drive and West Tennessee Street early Friday morning.

The Tallahassee Police Department reported just after 3:30 a.m., a three-car accident occurred with significant injuries near the intersection.

A little after 4 a.m., Tallahassee Police Department confirmed that an adult female driver of one of the vehicles died from the injuries sustained in the accident.

TPD noted two other drivers were taken to a hospital and treated for non life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming