Woman dies in three-vehicle accident on Tennessee Street early Friday morning

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — One person is dead following a multi-vehicle accident near the intersection of Stadium Drive and West Tennessee Street early Friday morning.

The Tallahassee Police Department reported just after 3:30 a.m., a three-car accident occurred with significant injuries near the intersection.

A little after 4 a.m., Tallahassee Police Department confirmed that an adult female driver of one of the vehicles died from the injuries sustained in the accident.

TPD noted two other drivers were taken to a hospital and treated for non life threatening injuries.