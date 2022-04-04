Tallahassee Police Department investigating pair of shootings

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department announced Monday it is investigating a pair of shootings that occurred in recent days.

The TPD notes in its incident synopsis report that a shooting occurred on West Tennessee and Appleyard Drive just after 12:30 a.m. Monday.

The report says a suspect pulled up next to the victim’s vehicle in traffic. The suspect fired one shot from the driver’s window of his vehicle. The front seat passenger of the victim’s vehicle was struck. The driver of the victim’s vehicle fled the scene to avoid further violence. The victim sustained serious injuries.

The Tallahassee Police Department notes there are no suspects and no arrests have been made at this time.

The second incident occurred just after 5 p.m. Saturday on the 2700 block of West Pensacola Street.

The report notes law enforcement officials were requested to a call of a male shot in the leg outside of his apartment.

The male was taken to a local hospital. The report notes the male sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Allegedly three men was observed by a witness running out of the apartment and getting into a vehicle after the shooting.

The Tallahassee Police Department says it is investigating the incident.