Tallahassee Police Department hosts annual Pack the Patrol Car

Tallahassee Police Department is hosting its 5th annual Pack the Patrol Car Saturday, July 29.

Community members are invited to come to the Walmart located off Apalachee Parkway and fill the patrol car with school supplies.

Supplies that are needed include backpacks, pencils, paper, pens, notebooks, and folders.

Classroom materials will be given to local children attending schools in surrounding communities.

David Alford, with Tallahassee Police Department, said they’re grateful for the support they’ve gotten in the past.

“It’s an awesome experience and it’s an awesome feeling. The last couple years we got to deliver some of the supplies ourselves to the kids and get to see their faces and their families faces and it’s a great experience," said Alford.

Tallahassee Police Department says their goal is to collect enough materials to distribute to 30-40 children in need.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.