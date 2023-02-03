Tallahassee Police Department detains three people in relation to May 2022 homicide on Wintergreen Road

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The city of Tallahassee announced Friday that the Tallahassee Police Department detained three people Friday in relation to a fatal shooting that occurred in May 2022 on Wintergreen Road.

According to the police department, 23-year-old Jer’Darrius Davis, 18-year-old Edward Johnson and 21-year-old Jaheim Nixon were arrested and each face one charge of murder while engaged in a felony.

The announcement said the three people detained arranged to meet the adult male victim to purchase a firearm that was being sold via social media.

The three people detained arrived at the residence located on the 2400 block of Wintergreen Road on May 21, 2022 with the intent to rob the victim.

As the victim handed over the firearm, one the of the people arrested pulled out a firearm and began shooting.

A second person, who was also detained, also fired multiple shots.

The victim died of his injuries at the scene.

The police department noted that its investigation included physical evidence and witness statements that assisted them in identifying suspects and developing probable cause for the arrests.