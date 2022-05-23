TPD investigates weekend homicide

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday in the 2400 block of Wintergreen Road.

According to reports, a person reported several shots fired around 3:57 p.m. and said they believed there was someone inside a home on Wintergreen Road.

Officers gave verbal commands asking anyone inside the home to come out with no response. The Tactical Apprehension and Control Team responded to the scene and a drone was sent into the residence.

Reports state that an adult male victim was found deceased by the front door from an apparent gunshot wound.

No one else was located within the home.

Evidence was collected on scene and has assisted detectives with identifying a potential suspect vehicle. TPD states this is still an open and active investigation.