Tallahassee Police connect with the community over ice cream

The Tallahassee Police Department hosted a “Cone with a Cop” event at the McDonald’s on West Tennessee Street to foster stronger community ties.

Residents enjoyed free ice cream and open conversations with officers about community concerns and city issues.

Watch the video to hear Sergeant Stable explain how these events help bring real change and build trust in the community.

BROADCAST SCRIPT:

The Tallahassee Police Department hosted a "cone with a cop" event Thursday at the Mcdonald's on West Tennessee Street.

Neighbors enjoyed free ice cream cones and had the chance to connect with local officers to build stronger community relationships.

Sergeant Stephen Stable said,"We sit down and we talk with a lot of people and, um we listen to them and a lot of our commands staff members are here and they uh, when citizens have genuine issues and complaints, uh maybe not necessarily the police department but about, um issues or conditions within the city of Tallahassee, we listen and we take those back to the police department or any other department within the city and we address them and we make sure that they're uh addressed and fixed."

Sergeant Stable says events like this have received positive feedback from the community.

