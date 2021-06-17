Tallahassee Police arrest suspect following barricade situation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — One man is in custody after police say he barricaded himself inside an apartment at the Summer Trace complex on Castor Court, for eight hours.

According to police, ATF agents were attempting to arrest the suspect on federal warrants just before 11 p.m. Wednesday night. Police say the suspect eventually surrendered just after 7 a.m. Thursday morning. Police say a flash bang was used during the standoff.

Other people who live in the building were evacuated as a precaution.

Police are asking that people avoid the area by using Hartsfield Road between Nugget Lane and Atlas Road as an alternate route.

This is a developing story. We have a crew on the scene and will provide updates as they become available.

