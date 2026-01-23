Tallahassee police arrest Illinois man in $2.35 million fraud scheme targeting city funds

TALLAHASSEE, FL — Tallahassee police have arrested an Illinois man in connection with a complex fraud scheme that stole $2.35 million, including funds from the City of Tallahassee.

The report states that Richard N. Golding of Buffalo Grove, Illinois, faces charges of two counts of wire fraud, money laundering, grand theft, and attempted grand theft. The investigation revealed that Golding participated in receiving stolen funds and helped transfer money internationally to a Mexican bank for an unidentified criminal network.

The Tallahassee Police Department says the fraud investigation began in 2024 and uncovered what they describe as a network of coordinated deceit that crossed state and international boundaries. The City of Tallahassee was among the multiple victims targeted in the scheme.

TPD says the investigation required coordination with agencies across multiple states as detectives reviewed financial records and traced the movement of funds. The complexity of the scheme created numerous investigative leads that crossed state and international jurisdictions.

The release says multiple agencies contributed to the investigation, including the Tallahassee Police Department, State Attorney Jack Campbell's Office, United States Secret Service, and the U.S. Marshals Service.

The report says the investigation resulted in both an arrest and the recovery of $1.4 million for Tallahassee citizens.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.