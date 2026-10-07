Tallahassee Police arrest 29-year-old man for homicide on Delaware Street

TALLAHASSEE, FL — The Tallahassee Police Department (TPD) said it has arrested a man in connection with the death of a man on Delaware Street last month.

TPD said it arrested Al’layza Henry,29, for the shooting.

On Sept. 30, officers responded to the 700 block of Delaware Street around 1 a.m. Officers found a male victim who had a gunshot wound.

First responders attempted to save the man, but he died on scene, TPD said.

TPD said investigators found the victim and the Henry were inside the residence before the victim died.

Henry was arrested for second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

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