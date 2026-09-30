Tallahassee Police investigating overnight homicide on Delaware Street

TALLAHASSEE, FL — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and died in Tallahassee, police say.

TPD says officers responded to the 700 block of Delaware Street at around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning. Officers found a male victim who they say had a gunshot wound.

First responders attempted to save the man, but he died on scene, police say.

Police announced their investigation on social media later Wednesday morning.

Their post did not mention an arrest in this case. But the department says an investigation is underway, and they plan to provide updates as it unfolds.

Detectives are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting to contact TPD at 850-891-4200. You can also remain anonymous by contacting Crime Solvers at 850-574-8477.

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