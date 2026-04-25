Tallahassee police arrest 23-year-old man for second-degree murder following fatal Zingales shooting

TALLAHASSEE, FL — The Tallahassee Police Department arrested 23-year-old Lavarion Williams in connection to a fatal shooting that happened on April 5th at Zingales, located off of Apalachee Parkway.

Williams was taken into custody on April 24th and charged with second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

A release states officers originally responded to the business at 1:30 a.m. on April 5th in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Life-saving measures were immediately initiated, and the victim was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

TPD says that through their investigation, detectives with TPD’s Violent Crimes Unit determined that a fight broke out inside the business. During the incident, Williams produced a firearm and shot the victim multiple times before fleeing the scene.

Witness statements and evidence collected at the scene led detectives to identify Williams as the suspect and locate the firearm used in the shooting.

Anyone with information related to criminal activity is encouraged to contact the Tallahassee Police Department at 850-891-4200 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Solvers at 850-574-TIPS.

To read the full release, click here.

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