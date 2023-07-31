Tallahassee PD investigating deadly shooting at Time Saver convenience store

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — Tallahassee Police Department is investigating after a shooting took place Monday at Time Saver convenience store, leaving one man dead.

The shooting occurred around 3:15 p.m. at the convenience store, located at 1412 Alabama Street.

TPD says once officers arrived on scene, a man was found inside of the store suffering from a gunshot wound. The man succumbed to his injuries.

No arrests have been made and this is an active and open investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call 850-891-4200. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

Back in August 2020, a deadly shooting took place at the same convenience store, leaving one dead and two injured.

