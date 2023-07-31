Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Tallahassee PD investigating deadly shooting at Time Saver convenience store

Time Saver convenience store shooting
WTXL
Tallahassee Police Department is investigating after a shooting took place Monday at Time Saver convenience store, leaving one man dead.
Time Saver convenience store shooting
Posted at 4:16 PM, Jul 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-31 16:52:25-04

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — Tallahassee Police Department is investigating after a shooting took place Monday at Time Saver convenience store, leaving one man dead.

The shooting occurred around 3:15 p.m. at the convenience store, located at 1412 Alabama Street.

TPD says once officers arrived on scene, a man was found inside of the store suffering from a gunshot wound. The man succumbed to his injuries.

No arrests have been made and this is an active and open investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call 850-891-4200. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

Back in August 2020, a deadly shooting took place at the same convenience store, leaving one dead and two injured.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming