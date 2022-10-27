Tallahassee Officials expect larger economic boost from FAMU's homecoming vs pre-covid years

“FAMU’s homecoming brings the masses. You have people from all over the world coming for homecoming,” says Ren Williams.

Florida A&M University’s homecoming is a huge economic driver for the city of Tallahassee. According to Visit Tallahassee Officials. In 2019, pre-covid, FAMU’s homecoming brought in over 10,000 visitors and 3.5 million dollars in economic impact.

Ren Williams is the owner of Kings Empire Entertainment. A company geared towards event production that helps create and develop events for artists, companies, and universities. Williams has worked with FAMU’s homecoming for the last 3 years adding that the week-long event alone drives 45% of his yearly revenue.

“Sales usually quadrupole within this month with all the events," says Williams.

The increased sales aren’t the only bonus. Williams feels the exposure alone is a great networking opportunity and allows him to hire more staff for the big event.

Director of Tourism with Visit Tallahassee, Kerri Post says vendors and alumni alike can expect more from this year’s celebration in both visitation and financial gain. Post doesn’t have an exact number but predicts figures will be significantly greater than previous years.

“That raises the whole FAMU brand to now be with the SWAC. For two, the recent stadium improvements, again, fans love to come. The whole stadium experience. It is an economic driver in itself,” says Kerri Post.

Chamber of Commerce President Katrina Tuggerson believes what sets the university apart from others is the feeling it brings to everyone who steps foot on its campus.

“The number one driver in FAMU’s homecoming is it’s an HBCU— it’s just a vibe. It’s a cultural vibe,” says Katrina Tuggerson.

Much like alumni, it doesn’t look like vendors will stop attending any time soon.

“FAMU homecoming, for the business it works wonders,” says Williams.

LIVE: Williams goes on to say how working this week alone for the university’s homecoming has already led to bookings for next month. Live in Tallahassee, Kandace Blake, ABC 27.