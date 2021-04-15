Tallahassee NAACP, community react to TPD officer-involved shooting body cam video

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Advocacy organizations and people in the community are weighing in after viewing the video released by the Tallahassee Police Department showing an officer-involved shooting.

The video was released for better transparency, a promise Police Chief Lawrence Revell made the day after the shooting happened.

"I would simply ask our community to wait and see the evidence," said Revell.

Now, people in the Tallahassee area like Arkia Gordon are getting a first look.

"I thought they weren't going to release it," said Gordon.

Tallahassee NAACP President and local attorney Mutaqee Akbar has been pushing for changes like more transparency since three officer-involved shootings last year in the city.

"The more transparent officers are the more the community can rely on what they say and that can go a long way," said Akbar.

In a statement sent to ABC 27 with the video release, Chief Revell says in part:

"The release of this video is intended to help the public better understand the chain of events that led to these unfortunate circumstances."

The involved officer has been placed on administrative leave, in accordance with TPD policy.

Meanwhile, the NAACP briefed on the situation shortly after says everything they were told by police was shown in the footage.

"We trusted what the chief said last week and what officers reported last week this confirms it," said Akbar.

And citizens say getting evidence to the community quickly could help improve relationships between police and the people they work to protect.

"I do feel like Tallahassee is coming to change a little bit," said Gordon.

Now, it's up to a grand jury to decide whether that officer's actions were justified.

State Attorney Jack Campbell tells us the video is only part of the evidence they'll use to make that decision.

The grand jury could review this case as early as May.