Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare hosts a conversation with a stroke survivor

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare wants you to know the signs and risk factors of a stroke.

The hospital hosting a conversation with a stroke survivor Tuesday night at the Lincoln Center.

The speaker, former Florida State University football player Leroy Smith, will discuss his experience as a stroke survivor.

Doctor Maryann Fares says, it is important to know the warning signs of a stroke so you can take action in time.

"Even if someone is young, fit, healthy, like our patient we had and spoke about, we have to appreciate that if you're having those signs and symptoms of stroke, facial droop, whether or not you are able to move your arm or your leg, sensory issues, speech issues, you still have to consider stroke as a differential," Fares said.

If you are experiencing those symptoms, Fares says to call 911 immediately.

Tuesday night's conversation is taking place from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Lincoln Center.

Individuals may attend in person or sign up online on TMH's website, tmh.org to watch the conversation virtually.