Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare launches vaccine appointment site

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare has launched a new site where people can schedule their coronavirus vaccines ahead of time, including those that fall in the 60 and up category.

Starting Monday, people 60 and up will be able to get their coronavirus vaccines. At this new site, if you click on "Vaccines for Adults 60 Plus" it will allow you to put in your details, and lock in an appointment ahead of time.

TMH said they'll be able to continue setting up vaccine times for people as rollout rules change.

In a statement, TMH said, "As the age threshold is lowered, we will do the same for self-schedule appointments. Vaccine clinics are available about a week ahead of time."

Other people able to get vaccinated are K-12 school personnel, sworn law enforcement and firefighters 50 and older. Governor Ron DeSantis said the state will be looking at lowering the age requirements to 55 "relatively soon."