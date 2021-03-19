Tallahassee man offers free snake removal help

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A Tallahassee man is offering people free snake removal to help save the animal's lives and give you peace of mind.

Nick Petryk works for Florida Fish and Wildlife Conversation. He volunteers his spare time to get rid of snakes.

Petryk said most times FWC gets calls about them in garages and bathrooms. He also added that he likes finding them a safe home in hopes people avoiding killing them. Petryk wants to help save animal's lives and teach people more about conservation.

"They live here. They're our neighbors. They were here before us," said Petryk. "We're taking their houses, their land. I see development constantly, it never ends. So they were here first. If you see one outside, if it's venomous, I understand being a little wary. Especially if you have dogs or cats or small children. But if it's not venomous, leave it alone. It will go away. They won't stick around for very long."

If you have a snake problem, you can call Petryk at (704) 284-8331.