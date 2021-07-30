Tallahassee launches new neighborhood-based mental health pilot program

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee is launching a new program in partnership with the Apalachee Center to bring mental health services closer to neighborhoods.

Through the new program at the Lincoln Center,

The program provides an opportunity for residents to participate in up to three free one-on-one counseling sessions with a certified mental health provider, regardless of health insurance status.

“Supporting our community’s mental health needs is a top priority for our City. I am proud that we continue to innovate and find new ways to reach our residents in need and connect them to free counseling. This new service can help members of our community navigate, or prevent, a crisis with the guidance of a mental health professional,” Mayor John Dailey said.

Individual counseling sessions are available by appointment from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lincoln Center, Monday through Friday, excluding holidays.

The City has designated various facilities as Resilience Hubs, "proactive, community-based solutions that enhance public safety and quality of life."

To create Resilience Hubs, the City enhanced some existing facilities, including the Lincoln Center.

Enhancements vary by facility but can include improvements that strengthen the structure of the building so it can better withstand natural disasters, as well as offering new on-site services to the community like mental health counseling and emergency preparedness programs.

To make an appointment at the Lincoln Center, you can call (850) 523-3333, extension 3221.

After the third appointment, the mental health specialist can provide a referral to a community partner agency for more assistance, if needed.

Earlier this year, the Tallahassee Emergency Assessment Mobile Unit (TEAM) began actively responding to non-violent 911 calls for service with individuals experiencing a mental health crisis.

To provide individual assistance, the City also partners with Leon County and 211 Big Bend to rapidly connect community members to mental health service providers.

To learn more about these and other programs offered by the City of Tallahassee, click here.

