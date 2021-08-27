Tallahassee Junior League unveils new mural dedicated to women role models

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Honoring trailblazers in the heart of Tallahassee.

Author Zora Neale Hurston, first female chief of the Seminole Tribe Betty Mae Jumper and environmentalist Marjorie Harris Carr finding their place outside of the Lumen Technologies building downtown.

The mural was commissioned by the Junior League of Tallahassee as part of Project Daring.

With support from the Florida Department of State and Tallahassee Downtown Improvement Authority.

The mural honors their induction into the Florida Women's Hall of Fame.

Junior League Immediate Past President Samantha Greer says JLT wanted to create something that women and young girls can look up to.

"It's really a legacy project that hopefully people who don't know who the Junior Leaguers are, as members right, a collective group, they'll question who these women are, what do they stand for, what did they achieve, and hopefully those questions will prompt them to think about what they want to leave with their mark within this community," said Greer.

The project took about eight months to complete. If you want to check out the mural yourself, it's located at the intersection of Calhoun Street and Park Avenue.