Tallahassee is preparing for Halloween

TALLAHASSEE — Getting ready for a safe return to Halloween this year is what doctors and parents like Florida A&M public health professor Doctor Fran Close are focused on.

"I will definitely have a mask. I will make sure all of the goodies that I'm giving out are pre packaged."

Last year Dr. Close took a break from celebrating because she wasn't comfortable as a parent. With covid cases declining and expert advice the celebrating returns this year.

"It's about more treats than tricks. And I think its a treat this holiday season for everyone to have Halloween safely."

As families look ahead to the holiday, Centers for Disease Control Director Rochelle Walensky is reminding families to still follow some basic covid protocols.

"I wouldn't gather in large settings outside and do screaming like you are seeing in those football games, if you are unvaccinated, those kids that are unvaccinated, but if you are spread out doing your doing or trick-or-treating, that should be very safe for your children."

The CDC also advises parents to travel in small groups, social distance, avoid indoor parties, and wear masks.

For those that aren't sure about participating take a look around your neighborhood.

"This year I see more people like with were decorations outside or pumpkins and and witches and all that I see a lot more people decorating their front yards than they did last year."