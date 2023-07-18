Tallahassee Fire Department holds Water Day for local youth

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — Kids around Tallahassee are beating the summer heat and cooling off with a water hose. With plenty of water to go around, Tallahassee Fire Department took the initiative to host “Water Day” at Jack McLean Park to keep children relaxed and refreshed throughout the summer.

The event was a collaborative effort between the fire department and the city’s park summer camp programs.

Tallahassee Fire Department Lieutenant Kirshner Saintcharles, who founded the partnership, said the Water Days are a chance to give back to the community while being a representation for the youth.

“I think that actually helps a lot because that’s what actually helped me growing up," said Saintcharles. "Seeing other avenues other than just being in the streets. Seeing you know you got your Black fire chief. Guys that look like you, talk like you, that’s actually in that profession.”

With over 130 children in attendance, and not a single frown in sight, the summer cool down was a day filled with laughter, water games, and food.

With summer temperatures at an all-time high, the Tallahassee Fire Department provided the much-needed Water Day. Finding ways to stay cool during the heat is essential to avoid overheating and exhaustion.