Tallahassee Fire Chief leaving the station

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — After serving the community for almost a decade, the Chief of the Tallahassee Fire Department is retiring next month.

Chief Jerome Gaines has been a part of the fire service for 39 years, spending the last nine in Tallahassee.

Reflecting on his time here, Gaines said the people he worked with and community members are what he'll miss the most.

Although Gaines is leaving the department, he's not done serving people just yet. Even though he didn't want to disclose what his next job will be, Gaines is excited about taking what he's learned as Chief with him.

"My whole career has been, especially as fire chief, to serve others and now I get to serve others on a larger stage and so that's why you see me smiling," said Gaines.

Gaines said he's leaving the station at a good time and looks forward to its continued growth and service to the community.

Gaines' last day at the Tallahassee Fire Department is May 18th.