Tallahassee Fire Captain killed in off-duty accident

Posted at 9:59 AM, Sep 11, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.  — The Tallahassee Fire Department stated that Captain Brenden Rudy was killed in an off-duty accident Saturday night.

"Captain Rudy was a family man, leader, and his loss will be felt deeply across our community," TFD stated in a post on Facebook. "He will be missed greatly. Please respect the privacy of his family during this time of grief."

Florida Highway Patrol reported the accident Saturday night, stating that a white GMC truck lost control and struck a tree near Owls Hollow Crest.

This is the second loss for the department in less than a year.

Public Information Officer Lieutenant Sarah Cooksey was killed in a motorcycle accident in October 2021.

