Tallahassee Fire Department Lieutenant dies in motorcycle accident

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The City of Tallahassee confirmed the death of Public Information Officer Lieutenant Sarah Cooksey.

The City said Lieutenant Cooksey was a committed public servant, through her years with the Tallahassee Fire Department and as the founder of the Tallahassee chapter of the nonprofit Pink Heals to support cancer patients and their families.

“Following Lieutenant Cooksey’s tragic death, we have seen an incredible outpouring of support, a testament to the positive impact she had in Tallahassee and beyond,” Chief Jerome Gaines said. “We are forever grateful for her service, with TFD and as an outstanding member of our community. She supported so many during their most difficult times, and we pray now for comfort and peace for her family, friends, our department and the community.”

The following statement was released by the City of Tallahassee.

Lieutenant Cooksey always knew she wanted to help others. At age 14, she became an explorer with Clay County Fire Rescue in Green Cove Springs, Florida. She later went to EMT school, completed her fire certification and joined the City of Tallahassee in 2002. In 2021, Lieutenant Cooksey became TFD’s Public Information Officer, connecting directly with the residents of Tallahassee she loved to serve.



Lieutenant Cooksey’s loss is felt deeply across our community. Please respect the privacy of her family and friends during this time of grief.

According to the Tallahassee Police Department, Sunday at 8:50 p.m. one adult female passenger died at the scene of an accident involving a vehicle and a motorcycle on Tennessee Street and Dewey Street.

TPD says the driver of the car suffered minor injuries. The driver of the motorcycle sustained serious injuries.

