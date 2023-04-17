Watch Now
Tallahassee Earth Day Festival to kick off Saturday

Magalhaes, Monica
Posted at 12:04 PM, Apr 17, 2023
The 2nd annual Tallahassee Earth Day Festival is set to return Saturday to educate community members on the Southside of Tallahassee on sustainability and environmental justice.

According to the festival's website, the goal of the festival is to bridge the community to the environment through experiential education, sustainable practices, and community engagement.

The free event is set to take place Saturday, April 22, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at The Hole, located at 3030 South Adams Street. Live entertainment, food vendors and hands-on activities will be in attendance for family and friends to enjoy.

The festival is hosted by Earth's Garden LLC in partnership with Citizens for a Sustainable Future nonprofit organization.

To register for the event, visit Tallahasseeearthdayfestival.com.

