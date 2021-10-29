Tallahassee DoubleTree Hotel has been sold

The Tallahassee hotel formerly owned by J.T. Burnette has been sold.

Court records from Thursday night's auction show the DoubleTree Hotel went for roughly $23 million to "101 South Adams Street Holdings, LLC," a Maryland limited liability company out of Baltimore.

Doubletree (1) by WTXL ABC27 on Scribd

The Doubletree Hotel is located on Adams Street and was previously owned by Burnette through his Delaware-based limited liability corporation, IB Tallahassee, LLC.

On Sept. 24, a Leon County court ruled that unless his company paid more than $32 million owed by the sale date, the property would go up for auction.

Burnette was convicted on corruption charges earlier this year and will be sentenced in November 2021.

